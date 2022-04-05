Russia to retaliate after expulsion of diplomats from Italy - TASS

Russia will give an appropriate response to the expulsion of 30 of its diplomats from Italy, TASS news agency quoted Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

Italy has expelled 30 Russian diplomats because of security concerns, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday, according to comments sent by a spokesman.

