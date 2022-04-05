Russia to retaliate after expulsion of diplomats from Italy - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:42 IST
Russia will give an appropriate response to the expulsion of 30 of its diplomats from Italy, TASS news agency quoted Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.
Italy has expelled 30 Russian diplomats because of security concerns, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday, according to comments sent by a spokesman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TASS
- Russia
- Russian
- Italy
- Luigi Di Maio
- Maria Zakharova
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia
Zelenskyy denounces Russian bombing of school
10 million Ukrainians forced to flee homes amid Russian invasion
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe'
Ukraine says no to Russia demands of laying down arms in Mariupol