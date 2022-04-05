Left Menu

Assam govt to extend full support to student who designed 'smart shoe' for visually impaired

BJP MLA from Patharkandi constituency Krishnendu Paul on Monday met the ninth standard student, Ankurit Karmakar, of Assam's Karimganj district who designed 'smart shoe' for the visually impaired and said that the state government will extend full support to help him achieve his dream of becoming a scientist.

ANI | Karimganj (Assam) | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 16:23 IST
Ankurit Karmakar, a 9th standard student from Karimganj designs a sensor-enabled smart shoe for visually impaired (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul on Monday met standard ninth student, Ankurit Karmakar, of Assam's Karimganj district who has designed 'smart shoe' for the visually impaired and said that the state government will extend full support to help him achieve his dream of becoming a scientist. Paul visited the student at the behest of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to ANI, Paul said, "It is very good news for us that, Ankurit Karmakar has designed a smart shoe to help the visually impaired people. When our Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma came to know about the young boy's work, the Chief Minister instructed me to meet him." The MLA also said that he has passed on the Chief Minister's message to the boy.

"He wants to become a scientist. Our Chief Minister and our government will extend full support to the young boy in future and that message has been given by our Chief Minister," he said. In a bid to help visually impaired people, Ankurit Karmakar, a ninth standard student from Rowland's Memorial High School in the Karimganj district has designed a sensor-enabled smart shoe that allows visually impaired people to stay safe from obstacles that come along their way. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

