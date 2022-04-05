Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:16 IST
29-year-old raped in Gurugram, accused absconding
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 29-year-old woman was raped allegedly by a man living in her locality while she was alone at her home here, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered at Bhondsi police station on Tuesday based on the woman's complaint even as the accused has gone absconding, they said.

The woman, who has two children, was alone at her home on Monday at the time of the incident as her husband had left for duty and the children were in school, according to the complaint filed by her.

The accused, identified as Sonu, came to her home and asked the woman about her husband. While she was at the gate, he forcibly took her into the house, police said, citing the FIR.

He allegedly raped the woman and before leaving, threatened to kill her and her family if she disclosed the incident to anyone, they said.

The woman narrated her ordeal to her husband when he came back to home, following which they approached police.

The police rushed the woman to hospital for medical examination, which confirmed that she was raped.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), said Inspector Devinder Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhondsi police station.

The accused is still absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

