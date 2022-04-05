Left Menu

Death toll rises to 11 after rocket strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv - ombudswoman

Regional authorities had earlier said a child was among those killed in the daytime strike, which he blamed on Russian forces. Russia denies targeting civilians. Last week, Ukrainian authorities said at least 35 people were killed when a missile blasted a hole in the side of the regional administration building in Mykolaiv, leaving victims buried under rubble.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:10 IST
Death toll rises to 11 after rocket strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv - ombudswoman
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

At least 11 people were killed and 61 wounded in a rocket attack on the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Monday that hit a bus stop and shopping area, Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Tuesday. Regional authorities had earlier said a child was among those killed in the daytime strike, which he blamed on Russian forces.

Russia denies targeting civilians. Last week, Ukrainian authorities said at least 35 people were killed when a missile blasted a hole in the side of the regional administration building in Mykolaiv, leaving victims buried under rubble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022