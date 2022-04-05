Death toll rises to 11 after rocket strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv - ombudswoman

At least 11 people were killed and 61 wounded in a rocket attack on the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Monday that hit a bus stop and shopping area, Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Tuesday. Regional authorities had earlier said a child was among those killed in the daytime strike, which he blamed on Russian forces.

Russia denies targeting civilians. Last week, Ukrainian authorities said at least 35 people were killed when a missile blasted a hole in the side of the regional administration building in Mykolaiv, leaving victims buried under rubble.

