Maha: Two booked for demanding Rs 10,000 bribe in Thane district

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday registered an offence against two persons for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man for making some changes in land records in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Khadavali circle officer Rajendra Borhade and one Nilesh Choudhari, deputy superintendent of police (ACB) Madhavi Rajekumbhar said.

According to the complainant, the duo had initially demanded Rs 50,000 from him to make some changes in land records following a purchase of plot. After negotiations, the duo settled for Rs 10,000, she said.

No arrest has been made so far in this regard and further probe is underway, the official added.

