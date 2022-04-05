Dr. Jitendra Singh releases Madhya Pradesh Sushasan and Development Report-2022

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is also In-charge Ministry of Personnel (DoPT)/DARPG and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the State Governance Report titled "Madhya Pradesh Sushasan and Development Report-2022".

The programme was attended by all the Union Ministers from Madhya Pradesh including Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Shri Virender Kumar, and Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste as well as senior bureaucrats from the Central and State Governments.

While complementing the Madhya Pradesh State government for coming out with a comprehensive report and working in close collaboration with the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in the Union Ministry of Personnel, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Union Ministry of Personnel has been constantly endeavouring to pick up the best practices followed by each State and then motivate the other State Governments to replicate the same practices respectively. He complimented Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan for having pulled out the State of Madhya Pradesh from the dubious stigma of being a "BIMARU" State to a highly progressive State excelling most of the other States of the country in several indices like the agriculture-index.

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan appreciated the Modi Government's efforts in coming out with several governance reforms. He also hailed Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh for his constant and consistent focus to develop vision for India @2047. He said, for many years, Madhya Pradesh is on a fast track movement and will soon be able to achieve exemplary targets in every sphere.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that in year 2014 after the formation of the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave us a mantra of 'maximum governance, minimum government'. He said that any rule which is frequently complained about, means, that the rule itself is flawed. He said that on the same lines, in last 8 years, we have done away with around 1500 rules. He highlighted abolishing the colonial practice of attestation of documents by a gazetted officer, within three months of the formation of the government in year 2014. By abolishing such colonial and decades-old rule, we gave a message to the people of this country that now there is such a government in power which has courage and capacity to trust the youth of its own country. He cited an example of abolishing another such obsolete rule of interview from 01st January, 2016. He said that the Prime Minister has always encouraged and guided us in such revolutionary decisions.

The Union Minister said that the ultimate objective of good governance is to bring ease of living in the life of a common man. He said that in 2014, at the time of formation of the government at the centre, the Grievance Cell of the government of India used to receive two lakh grievances in a year, but today, the number of received grievances has gone up to 25 lakh in a year, which means that the government is prompt and follows a timeline and our disposal rate is 95-98% per week. He said that the government has been prompt, responsive ad that is how it has succeeded in earning the confidence of the people of this country.

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted another initiative by the Government, under which, IAS officers are required to do a three-month stint at the centre and then move to their respective state cadre. This, in turn, helps them understand every aspect of the programmes and flagship schemes and replicate the same at the state level. It also helps the effort to connect states and centre, which has always been stressed upon by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and it was proved by the performance of the officers during Corona pandemic. He said that the government has recently started District Governance Index.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the next 25 years will decide about where India will be standing and what will be its stature when the country celebrates 100 years of its Independence. He said that our plan of action for these 25 years is very important. He said that we look at 2047 from the prism and parameters of 2022 and we have to first create indices for 2047 to assess the parameters and guiding principles of 2047.

(With Inputs from PIB)