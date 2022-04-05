Body of teenager fished out from river in J&K's Kathua

The body of a 16-year-old boy was fished out from the Ujh river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, nearly a week after he drowned while taking a bath, officials said. Abhi Kumar Bhagat, a resident of Phinter village, drowned in Ujh river near Panjtirthi on March 31, they said. A joint rescue operation to trace the boy was launched by the police, army and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), officials said. After hectic efforts, search parties finally recovered the body of the deceased which was later handed over for last rites to his family after completion of legal formalities, they added.

