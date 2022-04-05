India pledges Nepalese Rs 41.13 million for waste water management

India has pledged to provide grant assistance of Nepalese Rs 41.13 million for waste water management project in eastern Nepal, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Embassy of India signed the MoU with the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Government of Nepal & Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality, Soulukhumbu for the construction of the Khumjung Khunde Waste Water Management Project, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu.

The construction of this project will improve the health and quality of life of the people living in Khumjung village, Solukbumbuproviding them with safe water and improved sanitation, which are essential for improving public health, according to the Indian Embassy.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging & multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of this project reflects the continued support of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the upliftment of its people, the statement said.

