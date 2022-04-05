Left Menu

Maha: Man held for generating fake bills of Rs 2.2k cr through several bogus firms

Maharashtras Goods and Services Tax GST department has arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with alleged bogus bills of Rs 2,215 crore, an official said on Tuesday.A release from the department said Nandkishor Sharma was arrested on Monday as part of a probe into nine companies over bogus bills.It was found during the investigation that Sharma was running 26 bogus firms, including the nine under probe.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 21:46 IST
Maharashtra's Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with alleged bogus bills of Rs 2,215 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

A release from the department said Nandkishor Sharma was arrested on Monday as part of a probe into nine companies over bogus bills.

''It was found during the investigation that Sharma was running 26 bogus firms, including the nine under probe. These firms had generated fake bills totalling Rs 2,215 crore till now. The department has succeeded in exposing tax evasion of Rs 126 crore in this case,'' the official said.

He was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

