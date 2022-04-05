Left Menu

Balloon tank parked outside U.N. to protest Ukraine, other bombings

A life-sized tank made out of colourful balloons was parked outside the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday to protest the bombing and shelling of civilians in urban areas of Ukraine and elsewhere. The tank made mostly of pink, purple, yellow and blue biodegradable latex balloons was placed by Handicap International on the launch of its "Stop Bombing Civilians" campaign.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 05-04-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 21:52 IST
The tank made mostly of pink, purple, yellow and blue biodegradable latex balloons was placed by Handicap International on the launch of its "Stop Bombing Civilians" campaign. Passers-by took turns to write "STOP" in markers on the balloons.

"The aim is to denounce this barbaric practice," the association said and referred to victims among civilians in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Ukraine. Negotiators from around 70 countries will meet in Geneva April 6-8 to draft an agreement on reducing civilian harm from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. The tank stands next to a famous "Broken Chair" sculpture, which symbolises the campaign against landmines.

