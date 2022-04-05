Left Menu

Engineer ends life in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-04-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 22:31 IST
Engineer ends life in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

An engineer allegedly committed suicide in a flat in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light in the morning when neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the flat located in the Manish Nagar area and the police broke open its door, they said.

The deceased, identified as Ulhas Kishore Kathane (25), was found hanging from a ceiling hook, the police said, adding the reason behind his extreme step was not yet known.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

Kathane's parents are teachers and reside in Lakhani town of Bhandara district, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
2
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022