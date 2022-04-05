Engineer ends life in Nagpur

An engineer allegedly committed suicide in a flat in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light in the morning when neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from the flat located in the Manish Nagar area and the police broke open its door, they said.

The deceased, identified as Ulhas Kishore Kathane (25), was found hanging from a ceiling hook, the police said, adding the reason behind his extreme step was not yet known.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

Kathane's parents are teachers and reside in Lakhani town of Bhandara district, the police added.

