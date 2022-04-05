Left Menu

Governor of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia says up to 20 people died in some occupied villages

If you compare that proportionally to Bucha, it's the same loss, maybe even more," said Governor Oleksandr Starukh on national television, referring to civilian killings in the Kyiv region town of Bucha. He did not share what evidence they had of this or name specific villages.

The governor of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on Tuesday said some villages that were recaptured from Russian forces saw up to 20 people die while under occupation out of populations of around 120.

"You had a village of 120 people - 15, 17, 20 people died. If you compare that proportionally to Bucha, it's the same loss, maybe even more," said Governor Oleksandr Starukh on national television, referring to civilian killings in the Kyiv region town of Bucha.

He did not share what evidence they had of this or name specific villages. Russia denies targeting civilians.

