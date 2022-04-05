North-East Delhi violence case: Court dismisses bail plea of Meeran Haider

A Delhi Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Meeran Haider, an accused in the North-East Delhi violence case and was booked under sections of UAPA by Delhi Police for alleged riots conspiracy. Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed the bail saying there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusations against the accused Meeran Haider are prima facie true.

The Court observed, "The role of accused Meeran Haider and his connectivity is part of the flurry of calls on February 24, 2020." "On the perusal of the charge sheet and accompanying documents, for the limited purpose of the bail, I am of the opinion that allegations against the accused Meeran Haider are prima facie true," the Court also observed.

The Court rejected the contention of defence counsel Shri Singh that the accused was not present in Delhi during the time of riots. On this aspect, the Court said that in a case of conspiracy, it is not necessary that every accused should be present at the spot. The contention that accused works on socio-political issues and has a lot of qualification including PhD is not a relevant consideration while deciding the bail application. A bail application must be decided on facts presented in chargesheet.

The Court took the note of the statement given by protected witnesses Robert, Hector, Plantinum, Bond, James, Alpha, Aqib Aman, Beeta, Hotel and Romeo regarding the conspiracy and other allegations with regard to accused. The Court said that a broad reading of all the statements brings out the role of the accused Meeran Haider in the context of conspiracy and riots. The Defence counsel had argued that even if all allegations against the accused in relation to organizing the protest or setting up of protest sites are accepted at face value, including those on his role in organizing a chakka jam in New Delhi, the prosecution has failed to disclose any crime committed by him under UAPA.

According to the prosecution the accused was a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC). He was a member of all the three WhatsApp groups of JJC namely JCC JMI Officials, JMI and JCC-JMI. He was also a member of united against hate (UAH) Okhla. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad argued that Meeran Haider was managing and handling 8 protest sites namely Shaheen Bagh, Khureji, Seelampur-Jafrabad, Turkman Gate, Kardampuri, Mustafabad, Rehman Chowk ( Shriram Colony) and Inderlok Metro Gate No. 4. He was also involved in collection of money and its use in the riots. (ANI)

