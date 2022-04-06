Left Menu

'Debt-ridden' man leaps to death from Kolkata high-rise

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 00:02 IST
'Debt-ridden' man leaps to death from Kolkata high-rise
  • Country:
  • India

A man in his late 30s allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 19th floor of a commercial high-rise in Kolkata's posh Park Street area on Tuesday evening, police said.

Dilip Roy, who used to work as a legal assistant in an office of the same building, was apparently depressed as he was debt-ridden, a police officer said.

Roy had sent a WhatsApp message to his wife telling her that he was going to jump from the building.

''He managed to reach the 19th floor without the knowledge of the security guards there. We are checking the CCTV footage,'' the officer said. Roy was a resident of Regent Park area of south Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomatic COVID cases; U.S. Senate negotiators reach deal on $10 billion for COVID aid and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomat...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022