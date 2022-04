BRIEF-Intel Says Effective Immediately, Co Have Suspended All Business Operations In Russia

Intel Corp: * INTEL SUSPENDS OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA

* INTEL SAYS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, CO HAVE SUSPENDED ALL BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA * INTEL SAYS WORKING TO SUPPORT ALL OF OUR EMPLOYEES THROUGH THIS DIFFICULT SITUATION, INCLUDING OUR 1,200 EMPLOYEES IN RUSSIA

* INTEL SAYS CO ALSO IMPLEMENTED BUSINESS CONTINUITY MEASURES TO MINIMIZE DISRUPTION TO OUR GLOBAL OPERATIONS Further company coverage:

