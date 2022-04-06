Left Menu

HC directs J-K Home Secy to identify, list illegal immigrants from Myanmar, Bangladesh staying in UT

A division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has given directions to J-K's Home Secretary to identify and prepare a list of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis staying in the Union Territory, within six weeks, in connection with a PIL pertaining to the deportation illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Sethi, Senior Advocate appearing from the petitioner's side, said that the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi has directed the Home Secretary to submit a list of illegal immigrants in six weeks on a PIL.

Sethi said that the PIL was filed so that those who are illegally residing in sensitive Union Territory like Jammu and Kashmir should be deported. (ANI)

