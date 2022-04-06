Nearly 2 lakh candidates selected for central govt jobs in last 5 yrs: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Nearly two lakh candidates were recruited for the central government jobs in the last five years, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. During the last five years, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) have advertised 1,85,734 and 27,764 posts and recruited 1,74,744 and 24,836 candidates respectively, he said.

Keeping in view the government's priority towards employment generation along with improving employability, various schemes have been undertaken, which include Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana and Deen Dayal Antyoday Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission etc., Singh said.

The SSC had advertised 1,85,734 vacancies and UPSC had advertised 27,764 vacancies from 2017-18 to 2021-22 (a total of 2,133,498), the reply said. Of these, 1,99,580 candidates were recruited in five years, including 1,74,744 by the SSC and 24,836 by the UPSC, it said.

A total of 33,722 candidates were recruited in 2021-22 (29,023 by the SSC and 4,699 by the UPSC), 73,105 in 2020-21 (68,891 by the SSC and 4,214 by the UPSC), 19,921 in 2019-20 (14,691 by the SSC and 5,230 by the UPSC), 21,147 during 2018-19 (16,748 by the SSC and 4,399 by the UPSC) and 51,685 in 2017-18 (45,391 by the SSC and 6,294 by the UPSC), the reply said.

