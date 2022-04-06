Greece to ask 12 Russian diplomats to leave country- foreign ministry

Greece will ask 12 Russian diplomats to leave the country in reaction to the war in Ukraine, declaring them "personae non-gratae", the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The Greek foreign ministry's general secretary has informed the Russian ambassador of the decision. The Russian diplomats were not acting in accordance with international rules, a foreign ministry official said.

