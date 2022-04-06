BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Poll OpinionWay-Kea Partners

Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF

* MACRON SEEN WITH 27%, LE PEN 23%, MELENCHON 16%, PECRESSE 9%, ZEMMOUR 9% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 53% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

A Survey of 1,902 respondents was conducted between April 3-and 6; the margin of error was between +/- 1 and 2.2 pts.

