BRIEF-Moody's Says Resignations Of Sri Lanka Officials Raise Policy Uncertainty, Compounding External Liquidity And Fiscal Difficulties

* MOODY'S SAYS RESIGNATIONS OF KEY OFFICIALS IN SRI LANKAN GOVERNMENT RAISE POLICY UNCERTAINTY, COMPOUNDING EXTERNAL LIQUIDITY AND FISCAL DIFFICULTIES

* MOODY'S - DIFFICULT POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT IN SRI LANKA COULD WEIGH ON POLICYMAKING, ECONOMY'S RECOVERY FROM PANDEMIC * MOODY'S- INTENSIFYING SOCIAL UNREST AND SPORADIC CURFEWS ARE LIKELY TO FURTHER STRAIN THE TOURISM INDUSTRY

* MOODY'S SAYS EXTENDED PERIOD OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY COULD ALSO DELAY ONGOING DISCUSSIONS TO SECURE EXTERNAL FINANCING FROM DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS * MOODY'S - PROTRACTED POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN SRI LANKA LIKELY TO HINDER PROGRESS IN OBTAINING EXTERNAL FINANCING

* MOODY'S- EXTENDED PERIOD OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY COULD ALSO DELAY ONGOING DISCUSSIONS TO SECURE EXTERNAL FINANCING FROM DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS, DETER FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT AND PROLONG NEGOTIATIONS WITH IMF

