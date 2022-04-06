French government spokesman: McKinsey will pay all taxes it should pay

McKinsey's French arm will pay all taxes that it should pay, the spokesman for the French government Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday, after France's national financial prosecution office launched a tax fraud probe linked to consulting firms. The use of private consultants by the government of President Emmanuel Macron, who has lost momentum in opinion polls ahead of the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, has emerged as a surprise issue in the campaign.

The Senate, which is dominated by the conservatives, in March launched legal action against McKinsey, alleging that a company executive gave false testimony when he told senators McKinsey was paying corporate taxes in France. The PNF on Wednesday did not specify which firms were the target of the preliminary investigation.

