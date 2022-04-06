French government spokesman: McKinsey will pay all taxes it should pay
McKinsey's French arm will pay all taxes that it should pay, the spokesman for the French government Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday, after France's national financial prosecution office launched a tax fraud probe linked to consulting firms.
- Country:
- France
McKinsey's French arm will pay all taxes that it should pay, the spokesman for the French government Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday, after France's national financial prosecution office launched a tax fraud probe linked to consulting firms. The use of private consultants by the government of President Emmanuel Macron, who has lost momentum in opinion polls ahead of the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, has emerged as a surprise issue in the campaign.
The Senate, which is dominated by the conservatives, in March launched legal action against McKinsey, alleging that a company executive gave false testimony when he told senators McKinsey was paying corporate taxes in France. The PNF on Wednesday did not specify which firms were the target of the preliminary investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gabriel Attal
- conservatives
- France
- Senate
- McKinsey
- French
- Macron
- Emmanuel
ALSO READ
France's Socialist Party facing irrelevance in presidential vote
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Poll Opinionway - Kéa Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-IFOP-Fiducial Poll
France's Macron mulls food stamps to help poor households cope with Ukraine war fallout
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court pick Jackson stresses God and country amid Republican attacks; U.S. Republican Senate hopeful Brooks pledges to 'fire' McConnell and more