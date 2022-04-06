Lookout notice issued against absconding ex-minister wanted in hawala case

Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued a lookout notice against absconding former minister Jatinder Singh alias “Babu” who is wanted for his alleged involvement in a case related to the recent recovery of hawala money meant for ''subversive activities'' here, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said the lookout circular was issued against Singh, a resident of Kathua district and Chairman 'Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party', who had gone underground after his name surfaced in the investigation of the hawala racket.

The step was taken to ensure that he did not flee the country and is brought to book, the officials said.

Mohammad Shareef Shah (64), a resident of south Kashmir’s Kokernag, was arrested with the hawala money on March 31 from Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu and his questioning revealed that he was tasked by Babu Singh, a resident of Kathua district, to collect the money from Srinagar.

Three persons –Sidhant Sharma of Kathua and S Gurdev Singh and Mohd Shrief Sartaj of Jammu – have also been detained for questioning in connection with the case.

On April 2, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said the politician is absconding and he will be traced soon.

“After his questioning, a complete picture will emerge in the case which is linked to Pakistan and separatism … some people have already been arrested and the money trail clearly indicated that it was meant for subversive and anti-national activities,” the DGP had said.

The officials said raids were conducted at various places in and outside Jammu and Kashmir over the past week to apprehend Singh but the success eluded the police so far.

During his questioning, Shah has also disclosed names of his foreign associates including Javed and Khatib of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Farooq Khan of Toronto (Canada), the officials said, adding he was also running a group on social media platforms having members from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as well.

