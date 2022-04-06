Left Menu

Mexico says U.S. has insinuated power bill violates trade deal

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:30 IST
Mexico says U.S. has insinuated power bill violates trade deal
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the United States was the main foreign government lobbying to change his planned electricity reform, and has argued that the initiative is in breach of a North American trade deal.

"They have put to us that they don't agree with it, and even to insinuate that it violates the deal, when that's not true," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022