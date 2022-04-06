Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Bengal, Puducherry emerge winners on first day of national men's hockey

Chandigarh, Jharkhand, Bengal and Puducherry registered impressive wins over their respective rivals on the opening day of the Hockey India Senior Men's National Championships here on Wednesday. Chandigarh beat Jammu and Kashmir 9-2 in the first pool match of the day.

Bengal blanked Gujarat 10-0 in the other pool match while Puducherry thrashed Arunachal 11-0 in the last game of the day.

