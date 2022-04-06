SC notices to Centre, CVC, CBI on plea alleging loan fraud against IPS officer, others

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre, Central Vigilance Commission and the CBI on a plea seeking a “time-bound” probe against an IPS officer of Uttarakhand and others in an alleged multi-crore rupees bank loan fraud and the death of a whistleblower.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of advocate Raj Kishor Choudhary and issued notices to the probe agencies and the government.

The bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, took note of the fact that the people against whom the allegations were levelled in the plea were not made parties.

“You have made such serious allegations...Why have you not added people against whom you have made allegations as parties,” the bench said while issuing notice on the plea.

According to the petition, Mohan Singh, the alleged whistle- blower, had sent a complaint to the CBI Director on August 4, 2021 alleging corrupt practices by Amit Srivastava, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Uttarakhand.

It was also alleged that the police officer, through various criminal activities, dealt in “benami shell companies and massive bank loan fraud” to the tune of around Rs 32 crore from Union Bank of India and other banks.

The whistle-blower had sought registration of an FIR against Srivastava and others, including a person named Apoorva Joshi, for allegedly parking “ill-gotten wealth” in “dubious and shell companies”.

It was alleged that whistle-blower Mohan Singh was killed in August 2021, and his death was shown as an accident and no FIR was registered, said the petition filed by a man called Nishant Rohal.

Rohal, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in UP, claimed a loan fraud was committed by the police officer and others, attracting charges related to criminal conspiracy, forgery, cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct. PTI SJK SJK SK SK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)