Sisodia stresses the need for local people to help Delhi govt in its wetland rejuvenation prog

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday stressed the need for local people to come forward and help the government in its wetland rejuvenation programme. The deputy chief minister met 'Wetland Mitras' and discussed the plan to rejuvenate Delhi's wetlands.

'Wetland Mitra' is an informal, voluntary, and non statutory network of concerned citizens to foster and promote community engagement in wetlands conservation and management efforts.

Any person aged above 12 can become a 'Wetland Mitra'. 'Wetland Mitras' spread awareness among locals, and also alert the authorities about encroachment of wetlands, solid waste dumping, waste treatment and other issues.

Sisodia said wetlands are an important part of Delhi's ecosystem. ''They support aquatic life and help recharge groundwater. They also help in checking floods, but due to lack of attention, their condition is deteriorating day by day. ''Thus, it is important for local people, who live nearby these wetlands, to come forward and help the government in wetlands' rejuvenation programme,'' he said.

