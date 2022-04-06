Left Menu

Man gets life term for raping minor niece in Rajasthan village

The POCSO court Judge Bal Krishna Mishra also imposed on the convict a fine of Rs 1 lakh. He raped her there, and fled the house, public prosecutor POCSO court-2 Mahaveer Meghwal said. The judge announced his verdict after hearing the testimonies of at least 21 witnesses during the trial, he said.

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to life on Wednesday for raping his five-year-old niece, a court official said. The POCSO court Judge Bal Krishna Mishra also imposed on the convict a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The convict, Vinod Bairwa, was a resident of Naharganj village of Bundi district. On January 8, 2020, Bairwa took the girl to his room pretending to show her his mobile phone. He raped her there, and fled the house, public prosecutor POCSO court-2 Mahaveer Meghwal said. The girl cycled back home crying and told her parents about the incident, who filed a complaint at Karwar Police Station accusing Bairwa of rape, he said. Bairwa was booked under section 376 AB (raping a woman under 12 years of age) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and section 5/6 of POCSO Act, and was arrested, Meghwal said. The judge announced his verdict after hearing the testimonies of at least 21 witnesses during the trial, he said.

