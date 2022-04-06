7-yr-old girl on way to school run over by truck in Jhalawar, angry villagers block road

A seven-year-old girl on way to her school was crushed to death by a truck near Karawan village under the Pagariya police station limits in Jhalawar district on Wednesday morning, police said. The truck driver has been arrested, they said. The truck dragged Kanika, a class 1 student, for around 40 feet on the Dug-Bhawanimandi mega highway killing her on the spot, police said, adding that some locals caught hold of the truck driver and thrashed him. Later, the villagers also blocked the highway for around three hours demanding compensation to the deceased’s family and manhandled some policemen on the spot, police said. “The angry villagers caught hold of the truck driver and started thrashing him. After getting information, police rushed to the spot and saved the truck driver from the mob,” said Ramprasad Sahariya, SHO at Pagariya police station. The villagers manhandled and pushed up the policemen that left some of them with minor injuries, he added. Later, police officials managed to pacify the protesters and cleared the road jam, the SHO said. Police booked seven villagers, including three identified persons, under relevant sections of IPC, while a separate case was lodged against the truck driver for negligent driving. The body was handed over to the family after post mortem, police said.

