Three Nepalese nationals nabbed with fake currency notes in Pilibhit

In a joint operation of SSB and local police, three Nepalese nationals were nabbed with fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 7,000, police said on Wednesday. On a tip-off, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Hazara police carried out a raid on Tuesday night and nabbed three Nepalese citizens with counterfeit notes in the denomination of 500, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Prabhu said. All three have been brought to the Hazara police station and are being questioned, he added.

