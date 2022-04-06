Israeli delegation meets Karnataka Minister, discusses IT, biotechnology

The delegation of Israel's National Defense College met Karnataka Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday. The delegation discussed the information technology, biotechnology and Startup ecosystem with the Minister.

During this meeting at Vikasa Soudha, Narayan apprised the members of the delegation with regard to IT/Biotechnology, startup, defence research, and technology ecosystem among other things. He also recalled the address made by the Prime Minister of Israel at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) held in a hybrid model last November. Taking to Twitter, the Minister said, "Held meeting with a delegation from Israel's National Defence College. Discussed the catalytic role of advanced tech methods in the new digital era in fields like Medical Science, Education, and IT; we are working towards making India more self-sustainable in the upcoming years."

Meanwhile, the members of the delegation explained how topics on national security, international relations, United Nations, European Union, America, Nato, etc are taught in one year course at the National Defense College. The delegations also expressed appreciation regarding the way startups are growing in the state and assured needed help and guidance. Minister Narayan, informed the delegation that 34 startups from the state have achieved unicorn status.

The delegation included COL (Res) Yehuda Yohananoff, COL Samuel Boumendil, Shai Zontag of Israel Prime Minister's office, Commander Yagel Fink (Israel Police), Commander Nava Barina Ben Shahar (Israel Police), Lt Col Kelly Borukhovich (Air Force - USA), Lt Col Bill Wallace (Marine Corps - USA). (ANI)

