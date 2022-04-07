Left Menu

Saudi gives Yemen money, urges peace talks after Yemen presidential council announced

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 07-04-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 09:33 IST
Saudi gives Yemen money, urges peace talks after Yemen presidential council announced
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia on Thursday welcomed the Yemeni president's decision to transfer his powers to a new presidential council, urged the body to start negotiations with the Houthi group, and said it would arrange $3 billion of support to the war-torn country's economy, state news agency SPA said.

Two billion dollars would come from Riyadh and another $1 billion from the United Emirates, which is part of a Saudi-led military coalition that backs the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

Riyadh called for an international conference to support Yemen's economy and also said it would give $300 million to the United Nations aid response to Yemen's humanitarian crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022