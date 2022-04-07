Saudi gives Yemen money, urges peace talks after Yemen presidential council announced
Saudi Arabia on Thursday welcomed the Yemeni president's decision to transfer his powers to a new presidential council, urged the body to start negotiations with the Houthi group, and said it would arrange $3 billion of support to the war-torn country's economy, state news agency SPA said.
Two billion dollars would come from Riyadh and another $1 billion from the United Emirates, which is part of a Saudi-led military coalition that backs the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.
Riyadh called for an international conference to support Yemen's economy and also said it would give $300 million to the United Nations aid response to Yemen's humanitarian crisis.
