Violating party directive, senior Congress leader K V Thomas to attend a seminar being organized as part of CPI(M) party congress.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Violating party directive, senior Congress leader K V Thomas to attend a seminar being organized as part of CPI(M) party congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- K V Thomas
Advertisement