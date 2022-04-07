Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba appeals to NATO to provide his war-torn country with weapons
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is appealing to NATO to provide his war-torn country with weapons to help avoid further atrocities like those reported in the town of Bucha this week.Arriving at NATO headquarters Thursday for talks with the military organizations foreign ministers, Kuleba said My agenda is very simple its weapons, weapons and weapons. Kuleba says that we know how to fight.
Arriving at NATO headquarters Thursday for talks with the military organization's foreign ministers, Kuleba said: "My agenda is very simple… it's weapons, weapons, and weapons." Kuleba says that "we know how to fight. We know how to win. But without sustainable and sufficient supplies requested by Ukraine, these wins will be accompanied by enormous sacrifices." "The more weapons we get and the sooner they arrive in Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved." He urged Germany, in particular, to go further, and speed the dispatch of sorely needed equipment and arms, saying that "while Berlin has time, Kyiv doesn't."
