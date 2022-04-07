Left Menu

Over 15.92 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs: Centre

More than 15.92 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories (UTs), said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

More than 15.92 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories (UTs), said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. According to the ministry, more than 186.36 Crores (1,86,36,02,425) crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were provided to States/UTs under the nationwide vaccination drive of the Government of India.

"More than 186.36 crore (1,86,36,02,425) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 15.92 Cr (15,92,07,891) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," said the Health Ministry. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive started on 16 January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21 June 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

