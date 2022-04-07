Left Menu

UP Govt signs lease agreement with AAI regarding transfer of 317.855 acres land for Ayodhya International aiport

Civil Aviation department of the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres of land to the latter on lease for the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-04-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 13:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh government hands over Ayodhya airport land lease agreement to Airport Authority of India in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Civil Aviation department of the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres of land to the latter on lease for the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya. The lease agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While speaking during the lease agreement signing, he said that Uttar Pradesh will be the largest state in the country to be connected with the air service. "By next year, we will be in a position to provide five international airports to the country. After making 10 new airports on which work is going on a war footing, 19 airports have been made functional in Uttar Pradesh so far," he added.

He further stated that if any state has made good progress for the best air service connectivity in the last five years within the country then Uttar Pradesh is one of them. "The feat has been possible with the guidance of Prime Minister Modi," he added. (ANI)

