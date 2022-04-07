Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia must be brought to justice

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday called on the West to "bring Russia to justice", saying Moscow's actions were directed not only against Ukraine but also Europe. "Let us be honest, since the very beginning Russia's actions were directed not only against Ukraine but also Europe," he said.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 07-04-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:22 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia must be brought to justice
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday called on the West to "bring Russia to justice", saying Moscow's actions were directed not only against Ukraine but also Europe. "Once and for all, we can teach Russia and any other potential aggressors that those who choose war always lose... those who blackmail Europe with economic and energy crisis always lose," Zelenskiy said in an address to Greek lawmakers, speaking through an interpreter.

He reiterated calls that the democratic world reject Russian oil and completely block Russian banks from the international finance system. "Let us be honest, since the very beginning Russia's actions were directed not only against Ukraine but also Europe," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022