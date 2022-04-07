3 gangsters held for lifting ATM in Badarpur

Three members of a Mewat-based gang were arrested for allegedly lifting ATMs in Delhi-NCR, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Imran (35), Salman (26), and Shakeel (32), all residents of Haryana, they said. On the night of March 31, an ATM of a nationalised bank containing Rs 34 lakh was found removed in Badarpur. CCTV footage showed a car passing through the area at the time of the incident, on the basis of which suspects were identified, police said. During investigation, police got information that two members of the same gang would come to Lado Sarai around 8 pm on Wednesday. A police team was deployed there and Imran and Salman were spotted sitting in a car in the same area, a senior police officer said. Both were nabbed from the spot, but not before Imran opened fire when the two were asked to surrender, he said. At Imran's instance, Shakeel was also apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said. The three accused were found to be members of a gang based in Mewat run by Imran.

Imran confessed to lifting the ATM from Badarpur area with Rahul Chaura, Shakeel, Salman, and Tayyab, the other gang members, police said. They took Rs 34 lakh from the machine and dumped it in a well in Mewat, they said. The accused also said they tried to lift another ATM in west Delhi in March, but had to flee after public starting gathering near the booth, police said. The arrested gangsters steal vehicles from Delhi/NCR and use them to commit crime, police said. Imran was previously found involved in over 20 criminal cases, involving murder, attempt to murder, ATM lifting, hurting, etc in Delhi and Haryana, they said. Last year, teams of Special Cell had arrested more than 20 members of four different gangs based in Mewat for breaking into or lifting ATMs in Delhi/NCR, they added.

