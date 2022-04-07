Woman gets life term for killing her children

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district on Thursday convicted a woman of strangulating her children to death and awarded her life imprisonment.

On March 27, 2016, Meera Devi, wife of Pradeep Verma and a resident of Madhavapur village, choked her sons Anurag (4) and one-year-old Aryan to death with bare hands, prosecutor K. P. Singh told PTI. She also tried to commit suicide by immolation, but later jumped into a well and was rescued by villagers.

The District Sessions Judge Gaurav Kumar Srivastava also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Meera Devi, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)