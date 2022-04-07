Left Menu

Woman gets life term for killing her children

She also tried to commit suicide by immolation, but later jumped into a well and was rescued by villagers.The District Sessions Judge Gaurav Kumar Srivastava also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Meera Devi, Singh said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:27 IST
Woman gets life term for killing her children
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district on Thursday convicted a woman of strangulating her children to death and awarded her life imprisonment.

On March 27, 2016, Meera Devi, wife of Pradeep Verma and a resident of Madhavapur village, choked her sons Anurag (4) and one-year-old Aryan to death with bare hands, prosecutor K. P. Singh told PTI. She also tried to commit suicide by immolation, but later jumped into a well and was rescued by villagers.

The District Sessions Judge Gaurav Kumar Srivastava also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Meera Devi, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022