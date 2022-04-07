Ukrainian foreign minister sees 'strong sense of unity' in NATO over Russia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who had talks with foreign ministers from NATO countries on Thursday, said he saw unity among members of the alliance and a resolve to support Ukraine in its war with Russia. "Took part in the NATO Foreign Ministerial. Strong sense of unity behind Ukraine among allies and partners.
"Took part in the NATO Foreign Ministerial. Strong sense of unity behind Ukraine among allies and partners. More importantly, a strong resolve to take very concrete steps to support us. I laid out priorities and stressed the urgency. Follow-up from a number of allies are coming," he wrote on Twitter.
