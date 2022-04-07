Moscow supports probe into Bucha killings: Russian embassy

The Russian embassy in India on Thursday said Moscow firmly supports bringing to justice the perpetrators of the Bucha killings, alleging that Kyiv was involved in the crime.

The comments by the Russian embassy incidentally came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly condemned the killings and said India supports the call for an independent investigation into them.

Images of mass graves and bodies of civilians in Bucha town have triggered global outrage and condemnation with many countries calling for a thorough investigation into the crime.

''The heinous attack in Bucha brings back the nightmares of the Nazi crimes during the Second World War. It raised revulsion and condemnation in Russia and India and globally,'' the Russian embassy said in a statement.

''Russia firmly stands for bringing to justice those involved in this outrageous war crime act. The main challenge is to ensure a genuinely independent and unbiased investigation,'' it said.

The reports of killings emerged in the wake of Russian withdrawals from Kyiv and nearby areas and Western powers have accused Russia of being behind the massacres.

''Regrettably there have been so far widespread hollow allegations against Moscow while there's evidence that it was in fact a cynical false flag operation, perpetrated by Kyiv itself,'' the Russian embassy claimed. ''It is vitally important to take this evidence into account as we seek justice,'' it added.

Jaishankar condemned the Bucha killings while speaking in Parliament on Wednesday on the crisis in Ukraine.

''Many hon'ble members brought up the happenings in Bucha. And I want to say that we are deeply disturbed by the reports. We strongly condemn the killings that have taken place there. This is an extremely serious matter and we support the call for an independent investigation,'' the external affairs minister said.

