Ukraine's Kuleba says discussion at NATO on timeline for weapons

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday said discussion at NATO was not about the list of weapons Ukraine will get but rather about the timeline for when they will be given, adding that he has no doubt that Ukraine will have the weapons necessary to fight.

Kuleba, speaking to reporters at NATO, added that sanctions inflict damage on Russia but are not enough to stop the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)