US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Fed, Ukraine worries linger
Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 19:06 IST
U.S. stock indexes edged lower at the open on Thursday, with growth stocks under pressure on concerns over a more hawkish Federal Reserve and a setback to the Ukraine peace talks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57.3 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 34439.24.
The S&P 500 fell 6.5 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 4474.65, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.3 points, or 0.20%, to 13861.489 at the opening bell.
