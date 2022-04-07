Delhi: Labourer stabbed to death, 3 juveniles apprehended

Left Menu

A 25-year-old labourer was stabbed to death on Thursday morning in northwest Delhis Azadpur area, police said. On Thursday, the police received information about the stabbing incident at Lal Bagh in Azadpur. Monu, a resident of Lal Bagh, was declared brought dead at the hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police Northwest Usha Rangnani said.

A 25-year-old labourer was stabbed to death on Thursday morning in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, police said. Three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the incident, they said. On Thursday, the police received information about the stabbing incident at Lal Bagh in Azadpur. Monu, a resident of Lal Bagh, was declared brought dead at the hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code IPC was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station and three juveniles were apprehended, the DCP said. Two of the accused are aged 16 years while the third accused is 15 years old, police said. On Wednesday night, Monu and two accused were drunk. They had a quarrel and the victim beat them, police said. The accused wanted to take revenge. On Thursday morning, they saw Monu near a public toilet. They called their associate and stabbed him, police said.

