Delhi: Labourer stabbed to death, 3 juveniles apprehended
A 25-year-old labourer was stabbed to death on Thursday morning in northwest Delhis Azadpur area, police said. On Thursday, the police received information about the stabbing incident at Lal Bagh in Azadpur. Monu, a resident of Lal Bagh, was declared brought dead at the hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police Northwest Usha Rangnani said.
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old labourer was stabbed to death on Thursday morning in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, police said. Three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the incident, they said. On Thursday, the police received information about the stabbing incident at Lal Bagh in Azadpur. Monu, a resident of Lal Bagh, was declared brought dead at the hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code IPC was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station and three juveniles were apprehended, the DCP said. Two of the accused are aged 16 years while the third accused is 15 years old, police said. On Wednesday night, Monu and two accused were drunk. They had a quarrel and the victim beat them, police said. The accused wanted to take revenge. On Thursday morning, they saw Monu near a public toilet. They called their associate and stabbed him, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northwest
- Lal Bagh
- Usha Rangnani
- Delhi
- Azadpur
- Adarsh Nagar
- Monu
ALSO READ
Convicted booked by Delhi Police for threatening to throw acid on same victim
Seagram's Royal Stag Raises the Bar at IPL 2022 in Partnership with Delhi Capitals
We will leave politics if BJP gets the MCD polls held now and wins it: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells reporter outside assembly.
In his address in Assembly, Delhi LG says the city’s GDP went up by 50 percent since 2016-17.
BJP MLAs interrupt LG address in Delhi Assembly demanding to make ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free