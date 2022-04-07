Left Menu

NCW chief addresses slew of complaints related to women safety in Kerala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:20 IST
National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma addressed a slew of complaints related to women safety in Kerala during a three-day visit to the state, according to an official statement on Thursday.

During her visit to the state from April 5 to April 7, Sharma addressed 228 general complaints, 12 NRI complaints and 10 cases taken up suo motu by the commission.

Sharma held a 'jansunwai' (public hearing) on April 6 at the Police Training College Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram where she addressed the grievances of 50 complainants and instructed police officials to take appropriate measures.

The Commissioner of Police and other top police officers were present in the public hearing.

She also met Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant and discussed issues related to women's safety in the state, including the status of pending complaints with the commission.

She raised concern about the pending complaints regarding which the commission was yet to receive a police report. Additionally, the commission discussed the delay in sending the action taken report as well as the procedure whereby the police send reports first to the government and then the government forwards it, which does not happen in any other state.

The chairperson discussed the increase in domestic violence cases resulting from widespread alcoholism in the state as well as the growing number of cases under the POCSO Act and of sexual assault.

Sharma also raised the issue of discrimination in tribal areas where Dalit women were not allowed to be cremated or buried. She also discussed about the malnutrition among these women.

She discussed the case of Mophiya Parveen, who committed suicide as a result of domestic abuse by her husband and in-laws. The DGP was directed to provide all necessary cooperation and assistance to the father of the deceased, according to the NCW statement.

