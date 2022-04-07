Ukraine supplied 25,000 anti-aircraft weapons by US, allies-US general

Ukraine has received about 25,000 anti-aircraft weapons systems from the United States and its allies, helping Kyiv prevent Russia from establishing air superiority that would have aided Moscow's ground invasion, the top U.S. general said on Thursday.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the United States and its allies had also supplied Ukraine with 60,000 anti-tank systems.

"The Ukrainians ... are very, very thankful, extraordinarily thankful," Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

