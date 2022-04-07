Left Menu

Mumbai court grants CBI transit remand of four persons arrested for Birbhum killings

A transit remand enables an investigation agency to take arrested persons to a different city or state.The accused would be taken to West Bengal and produced before the competent court.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:26 IST
Mumbai court grants CBI transit remand of four persons arrested for Birbhum killings
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court here on Thursday granted the CBI transit remand till April 10 of four persons arrested for alleged involvement in the Birbhum killings in West Bengal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation earlier in the day arrested West Bengal residents Bappa S K alias Sal Mohamad, Sabu S K alias Sadril S K, Taj Mohammad alias Chand and Serajul S K alias Poltu from Mumbai.

''The arrested accused were produced today before the jurisdictional court and were granted transit remand till April 10,'' the central agency said in a release. A transit remand enables an investigation agency to take arrested persons to a different city or state.

The accused would be taken to West Bengal and produced before the competent court. These were the first arrests made by the CBI since it took over the probe into the March 21 killings at Bogtui village following the Calcutta High Court's order.

The four accused had fled to Mumbai soon after the killings, as per the investigators.

Eight people were burnt alive while another succumbed to injuries later after assailants firebombed several houses in the village hours after the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. A Special Investigation Team set up by the West Bengal government was earlier probing the case. PTI SP KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022