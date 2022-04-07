Left Menu

Mexico abstaining in U.N. vote to suspend Russia from human rights body

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:34 IST
Mexico is abstaining in a vote at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on suspending Russia from the U.N.'s human rights body, the Mexican government said on Thursday.

"It's necessary to repair the procedure and call the parties to negotiation, to dialogue, to stop the war... not to be, in this case, polarizing and inciting," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.

Earlier, Lopez Obrador mistakenly referred to the vote as one concerning the U.N. Security Council, an official said.

