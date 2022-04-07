Lebanon parliament ready to agree legislation, reforms for IMF-backed programme - speaker

Lebanon's parliament is ready "with great seriousness" to secure the necessary legislation and reforms to make a programme supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) a success, parliament speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday.

The IMF said on Thursday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Lebanon for a four-year extended fund facility that would only get full approval from the fund if Beirut enacts a series of reforms.

