Lebanon parliament ready to agree legislation, reforms for IMF-backed programme - speaker
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:35 IST
Lebanon's parliament is ready "with great seriousness" to secure the necessary legislation and reforms to make a programme supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) a success, parliament speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday.
The IMF said on Thursday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Lebanon for a four-year extended fund facility that would only get full approval from the fund if Beirut enacts a series of reforms.
