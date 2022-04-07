Left Menu

CoWIN portal introduces feature to rule out inadvertent errors

A new feature on CoWIN has been introduced through which the vaccinated beneficiaries would be able to submit requests on Co-WIN for correction of vaccination date on vaccination certificates, if the date printed differs from the actual date of vaccine administration. This added feature will rule out inadvertent errors which may be due to delayed updation of vaccination records on Co-WIN.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 22:05 IST
This utility option is provided on the beneficiary's Co-WIN dashboard as 'Vaccination date correction', through which vaccination date can be corrected by uploading documentary proof on the correct date of vaccination, the government data said. All such requests would be forwarded to the District Immunization Officer (DIO) of the respective districts, who would examine the matter and resolve the issue after which the beneficiary would be able to download the vaccination certificate with the correct date. This will also enable all those eligible beneficiaries to take/schedule precaution doses who were facing issues due to inadvertent and data entry errors.

"Co-WIN portal introduces feature to submit rectification request of vaccination date in the COVID-19 vaccination certificates in case the date printed differs from the actual date of vaccination," said Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Sheel further explained the latest feature of the application and said, "We had features including correction of name, identity card, year of birth, age etc on the Co-WIN system. But there were a few requests where beneficiaries reported that their date of vaccination and vaccination centre is not correctly recorded in the certificates. We didn't have this earlier in the system. Now the Ministry has made these provisions in the Co-WIN system."

"This added feature will rule out inadvertent errors which may be due to delayed updation of vaccination record on Co-WIN. This utility option is provided on beneficiary's Co-WIN dashboard as 'Vaccination Date Correction', through which vaccination date can be corrected by uploading documentary proof on the correct date of vaccination," reads the statement. "All such requests would be forwarded to District Immunization Officer (DIO) of respective districts, who would examine the matter and resolve the issue after which the beneficiary would be able to download vaccination certificate with the correct date," it said

"This will also enable all those eligible beneficiaries to take/schedule precaution dose who were facing issues due to the inadvertent and data entry errors," it read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

