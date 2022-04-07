'Disappointed' with India abstention at the UN says US Congressman

Left Menu

A US Congressman on Thursday said that he is ''disappointed'' with India’s decision to abstain from the United Nations voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania told CNN in an interview that it is necessary to hold countries accountable who are dragging their feet on Russia.

“I met, just yesterday, with the Ambassador of India, regarding their abstention at the UN, which we're very disappointed in,” Fitzpatrick said, referring to his meeting with New Delhi's envoy here Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

“Holding other countries accountable that are dragging their feet. We got reports this morning that Germany is hesitant, on a complete oil embargo, out of Russia,” he said in response to a question when asked about what the United States needs to do on Russia.

“It starts with holding Vladimir Putin, and the Russian government, accountable. By completely tightening the noose on sanctions, we have not yet done that,” he said.

“Number two, getting the Ukrainians all the defensive equipment that they need. We have not yet done that,” the Republican Congressman said.

Last month, India abstained in a vote in the UN Human Rights Council that has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

India has abstained on two resolutions on Ukraine in the 15-nation Security Council and one in the 193-member General Assembly.

